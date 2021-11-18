Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.49% of Allegion worth $61,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.20. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,050. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.