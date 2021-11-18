Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

