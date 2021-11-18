West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the October 14th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

West African Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

