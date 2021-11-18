Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 6,319 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $228.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

