Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 6,319 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $228.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.15%.
Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
