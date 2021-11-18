WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. WH Group has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

