WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WH Group stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. WH Group has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $19.79.
WH Group Company Profile
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.