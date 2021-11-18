William F. Oplinger Sells 166,369 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,969. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alcoa by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

