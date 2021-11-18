Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

WLMS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 93,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $188,201.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,361.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

