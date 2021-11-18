Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $8.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.89. 1,930,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,891. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $97.92 and a 1 year high of $222.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.95.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

