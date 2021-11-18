Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.44. 867,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,048. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,396,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.