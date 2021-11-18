Wind River Trust Co Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 5.2% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wind River Trust Co owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.73 and a one year high of $107.46.

