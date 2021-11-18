Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 1,471,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WRCDF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Wirecard has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.45.

Get Wirecard alerts:

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.