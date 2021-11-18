Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 1,471,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of WRCDF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Wirecard has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.45.
About Wirecard
