WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.67

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.67 and traded as low as $49.05. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 3,689 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

