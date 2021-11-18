Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $744.60

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 744.60 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 744.60 ($9.73), with a volume of 1679098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764.60 ($9.99).

Several research firms have recently commented on WISE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 978.85.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18). Also, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total transaction of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,552,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,324,882.

About Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

