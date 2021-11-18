Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Sells $710,564.10 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WWW stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 353,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 216.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

