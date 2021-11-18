Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $605,501.06 and $64,622.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,708.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.71 or 0.06998431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00357571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.99 or 0.00968640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00084446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.00395080 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00261661 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

