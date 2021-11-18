Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.45. 327,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,015. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. Woodward has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

