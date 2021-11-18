Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.55-$3.95 EPS.

Woodward stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,015. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

