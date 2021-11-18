Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.Woodward also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.45. 327,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35. Woodward has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.