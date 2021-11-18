Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.09. 2,749,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.52, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.94. Workday has a 12-month low of $204.86 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

