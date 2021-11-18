Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 935 ($12.22).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:WKP opened at GBX 858.50 ($11.22) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 866.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 870.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.58. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

