WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $180,975.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $180,975.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $9.71 or 0.00016749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,051.16 or 1.00105897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.36 or 0.06958755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

