WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.69

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.69 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares traded.

WIR.U has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.81.

The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

