Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.79 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $77.05 or 0.00136398 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $129.21 million and $11.79 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.