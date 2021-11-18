X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.42

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and traded as high as $38.86. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 2,016,447 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000.

