X8X Token (X8X) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, X8X Token has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One X8X Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X8X Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $10,852.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About X8X Token

X8X Token is a coin. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 coins and its circulating supply is 82,522,341 coins. The official website for X8X Token is x8currency.com . X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The X8Currency is an Ethereum-based token that uses a combination of 8 fiat currency baskets and gold to provide a stable value. It is stable and exchangeable directly at the issuer, offering distributed exchanges a suitable solution for fiat exit point. “

