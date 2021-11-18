XIO Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.