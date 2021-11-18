XSGD Price Reaches $0.73 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. XSGD has a market cap of $139.24 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 189,961,368 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

