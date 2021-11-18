Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $830.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.