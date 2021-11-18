Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

