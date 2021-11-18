Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Yext worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

YEXT stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

