Yield Guild Games Price Reaches $8.38 (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $571.42 million and approximately $453.75 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00014439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00069708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00088968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.77 or 1.00299875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.42 or 0.06953462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

