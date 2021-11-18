Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $716,217.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $716,217.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00089014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.55 or 1.00224902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.09 or 0.07010035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

