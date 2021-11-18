YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,590.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,570 ($20.51), with a volume of 299956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

A number of research firms have commented on YOU. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital lowered YouGov to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,331.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,232.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

