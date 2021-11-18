Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 65.5% in October

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of YAHOY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Z has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

YAHOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

