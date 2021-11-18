Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post $172.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.06 million. Apartment Income REIT reported sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $720.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.31 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $756.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

