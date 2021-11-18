Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.97). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.53) to ($10.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

bluebird bio stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in bluebird bio by 29.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 1,366.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 176,868 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 35.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 637,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 31.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

