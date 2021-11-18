Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

CP opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

