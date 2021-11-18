Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

CP opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

