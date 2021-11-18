Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.06. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $66.77. 596,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,702,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

