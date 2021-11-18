Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,243. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,936,000. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

