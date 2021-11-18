Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Shares of PTC traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,805. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.