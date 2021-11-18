Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 384,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,390. The firm has a market cap of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. QuinStreet has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

