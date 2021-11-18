Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.22. Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $17.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $483.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $463.26 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.04.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,110.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.