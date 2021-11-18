Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $3.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings of $3.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. Biogen posted earnings per share of $4.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $258.38 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $238.40 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.51.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

