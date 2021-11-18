Zacks: Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $109.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.56 million to $114.02 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DENN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $973.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

