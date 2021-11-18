Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Evolus stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,109,605.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 137,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

