Zacks: Analysts Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE DNA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 6,790,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,401. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $52,766,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

