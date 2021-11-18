Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post $261.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.19 million and the lowest is $246.29 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 36.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

