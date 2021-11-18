Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.68. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $5,445,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 975.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $377.63 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $292.65 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.14.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

