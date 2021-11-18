Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

LINC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

