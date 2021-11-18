Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 36,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,702. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,292 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

